Bus with students on board involved in crash in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A student was hurt when a school bus crashed in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

The crash involving a bus with students on board happened in the city’s Carrick neighborhood, near the intersection of Brownsville Road and Stewart Avenue, around 3:45 p.m.

Channel 11 sources confirm that one person sustained a minor injury. Pittsburgh Public Safety clarified that a student sustained a minor facial injury, but was not taken to a hospital.

