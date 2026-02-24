Local

Bus with students on board involved in crash in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
Police light stock photo Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. (vchalup - stock.adobe.com)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A student was hurt when a school bus crashed in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

The crash involving a bus with students on board happened in the city’s Carrick neighborhood, near the intersection of Brownsville Road and Stewart Avenue, around 3:45 p.m.

Channel 11 sources confirm that one person sustained a minor injury. Pittsburgh Public Safety clarified that a student sustained a minor facial injury, but was not taken to a hospital.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read