Business owners remember late artist known for numerous storefront paintings across Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — From colorful storefronts to iconic business logos, Ted Penovich’s artwork is woven into the fabric of Pittsburgh. His vibrant, character-filled designs decorate local businesses across the city, leaving a mark that many say will never fade.

Penovich — the artist behind countless storefront displays, logos and murals — died last week after suffering a massive heart attack.

“Every window in Pittsburgh is crying today,” said Deanna Soost, owner of Good L’Oven Bakery.

Soost, whose three bakery locations all feature Penovich’s work, said his creativity was unmatched.

“Don’t think I have ever been unhappy with anything. He’s done perfectly what he talked about,” she said. “To know Ted is to love Ted. He was a character. All the people that you see in the windows, all of the fun designs were truly Ted Penovich.”

Michael Bregman, owner of Big Shot Bob’s in the North Hills, had just opened his franchise earlier this year when Penovich fit him into his busy schedule.

“Very, very in-demand painter,” Bregman said. “Luckily, he had an opening, and he was able to squeeze me in. He came up here and within three days he painted the entire inside, he painted the mural, the windows. The guy was fantastic.”

Penovich’s portfolio stretches across the region, with work at Peace, Love & Little Donuts, Custard’s Ice Cream Shop and Cookie’s Creamery, among many others. He also partnered with school districts, bringing color and life to stadiums and arenas.

For business owners who proudly display his creations, his passing leaves a void.

“Now I can’t wash my windows from the outside,” Soost said. “It’s going to be tough because the work speaks for itself.”

Penovich’s family held a viewing earlier this week. They are now collecting donations to help pay for funeral expenses. Click here if you’d like to make a donation.

