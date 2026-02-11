Busy road in Mount Lebanon closed due to water main break

MOUNT LEBANON — A water main break has closed a busy road in Mount Lebanon.

Mount Lebanon police say the break has closed Cochran Road between Beverly Road and Bower Hill Road.

Police are on scene with utility crews. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Pennsylvania American Water reports that customers were first notified of the break at 5:15 a.m. Repairs are estimated to be complete at 3:20 p.m.

It’s unclear how many customers are impacted.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group