Butler-based Diehl Automotive adds two more Ohio stores

BUTLER, Pa. — A southwestern Pennsylvania automotive company has expanded its footprint in Ohio.

Butler-based Diehl Automotive has acquired two stores in Wooster, Ohio, from the Firelands Auto Group. Diehl Toyota of Wooster is located at 1363 W. Old Lincoln Way and Diehl Volkswagen of Wooster is at 1423 W. Old Lincoln Way. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Diehl, which sells new and used vehicles, was founded in 1995. The company also has locations in Moon Township, Robinson Township, Hermitage, Sharon, Grove City and Beaver Falls, as well as Butler, plus Massillon, Ohio. Its brands include Toyota, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, Ford, Cadillac, Volkswagen, Subaru, Mitsubishi, Honda, Hyundai and Kia. It also has 11 Diehl Collision locations.

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