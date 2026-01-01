Butler County community honors German heritage with early ball drop

HARMONY, Pa. — The snowy weather didn’t stop many from ringing in the New Year early in Harmony.

In honor of the town’s German heritage, there was a ball drop and fireworks at 6 p.m., which is midnight in German time.

“I’m an old soul... midnight, I’m probably in bed to be honest,” attendee Noah Damazo said. “So, 6 p.m. is probably perfect timing. We get to hang out with friends, family, and yeah, watch the ball drop a little bit earlier than normal.

The festivities also include a 5K, music and a traditional mulled wine called Gluhwein.

