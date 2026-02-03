Butler County launches new emergency alert system

BUTLER, Pa. — The Butler County Department of Emergency Services just launched Regroup, a new high-speed mass notification system.

The platform replaces the CodeRED system and requires all residents to register for new accounts to receive emergency information.

A county official said the transition to Regroup follows a nationwide cybersecurity incident that affected the previous vendor’s legacy platform.

The new system is designed to provide faster delivery of critical alerts while maintaining higher security standards for resident data. Notifications can be sent through multiple channels, including text, voice and email.

Steve Bicehouse, director of Butler County Emergency Services, said the new platform offers a more reliable way to share 911 system updates and identify major infrastructure disruptions.

“Our top priority is ensuring residents have the information they need to stay safe during an emergency,” Bicehouse said.

The county is introducing a “No-Nuisance” pledge with the launch to prevent alert fatigue. Under this policy, the system is reserved for emergencies where immediate action is required by the public. Residents will receive notifications for life-safety threats, severe weather and evacuation notices.

The system will not be used for non-emergency notifications such as community events or standard road closures. This approach ensures that residents only receive alerts that are critical to their safety.

Because Regroup is a completely new platform, every resident must register for a new account. This requirement applies even to those who were previously enrolled in the CodeRED system. Registration is free and takes less than 60 seconds to complete.

Here’s how you can sign up:

Online: Visit the secure portal at www.butlercountypa.gov/224/EmergencyServices911 and click “Stay Informed: Sign Up for Butler County Alerts.”

Smart Devices: Visit the Butler County PA Emergency Services Facebook page, where a dedicated QR code is available. Residents can simply scan the code with their smart device to be taken directly to the registration page.

Geo-Targeting/Location Based Alerts: When registering, please include your physical address to receive location-based alerts specific to your neighborhood.

