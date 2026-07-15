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Man accused of fleeing from crash scene in Beaver County in custody

By WPXI.com News Staff
Officers searching for man who fled from crash scene in Beaver County, police say A search is underway for a man who police say fled from a crash scene in Beaver County. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE 7:15 p.m. - Police said the suspect has been located and is in custody.

A search is underway for a man who police say fled from a crash scene in Beaver County.

The New Sewickley Township Police Department said the search is happening on the 1000 block of Route 68.

The suspect is described as a white, heavyset man with reddish hair and a beard. Police say he was wearing a grey shirt.

Anyone who sees someone matching that description is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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