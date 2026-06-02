11 Investigates Exclusive: Pittsburgh City Council president reacts to fire chief’s suspension

PITTSBURGH — There’s new fallout on the suspension of Pittsburgh’s fire chief.

The reason is still a mystery 24 hours after 11 Investigates broke the story.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones placed on administrative leave, sources say

The President of Pittsburgh City Council, Dan Lavelle, told Chief Investigator Rick Earle he has no idea why Fire Chief Darryl Jones was placed on paid leave Monday morning.

And he said he hasn’t been given any reasons by Mayor Corey O’Connor’s administration.

Lavelle, who’s been on council for 16 years, also said he’s never gotten any complaints about the chief.

Earle: Pretty surprised?

Lavelle: I was.

Earle: And you haven’t been given a reason either?

Lavelle: No, I have not.

Earle: Shocked when you found this out?

Lavelle: Yes. I found out through the media when I got a call about it.

Lavelle said he was surprised and concerned that longtime Fire Chief Darryl Jones has been suspended with pay pending an internal review of the operations of the Pittsburgh Fire Bureau.

Earle: This came as a surprise to a lot of people?

Lavelle: Oh, very much so. I don’t have any specifics. All I’ve heard is that there’s not a criminal complaint, there’s no sexual complaints or anything of that nature. I know he’s been a terrific public servant for at least the last 19, close to 20 years now, and so I have nothing but the highest regard for him.

The O’Connor administration declined to comment, only issuing a statement affirming that Jones has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal review.

Sources tell 11 Investigates that the internal review is evaluating management of the bureau, including budget and staffing.

Council President Lavelle also questioned whether that rises to the level of a suspension.

Earle: It was an internal review of the operations and management of the bureau, which leaves it open to wide interpretation.

Lavelle: Very wide interpretation, which to me means you still leave him on active duty while you’re working an internal investigation out.

Earle: That’s what you would have suggested?

Lavelle: Yes.

Earle: Leave him on, especially if we’re paying him.

Lavelle: Yes.

Earle: Taxpayers are still paying him.

Lavelle: We’re still paying him; leave him on, let him perform the duties. If there’s anything that needs worked out in the department, let’s work it out.

Earle reached out to Chief Jones yesterday and again today, but has not heard back.

Sources told Earle that the chief was blindsided by all of this and wasn’t given a reason for his paid suspension.

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