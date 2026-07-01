Butler County man drowns in Lake Erie

A Butler County man died in a boating accident off a Pennsylvania State Park.

NBC News affiliate WICU reports the boating accident took place around 8 a.m. Tuesday. A boat with five men aboard was a few miles from Erie Bluffs State Park when it began taking on water.

Four of the men surfaced from the water when the boat capsized, but one did not. The Erie County coroner identified the man who died as David Rodgers, 63, of Chicora.

His death was later ruled an accidental drowning.

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