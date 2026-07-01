Will Giant Eagle keep its name after sale to Kroger? What will happen to its perks loyalty program?

PITTSBURGH — After it was announced that Kroger would buy Giant Eagle, the Pittsburgh-based grocery chain is responding.

In a news release from Kroger on Tuesday, the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Giant Eagle for $1.65 billion, which includes 197 supermarkets and 11 standalone pharmacies across northern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

>>> History of both grocery stores in Pittsburgh dates back to 1918

Bill Artman, the CEO of Giant Eagle, gave an important update answering some big questions Pittsburghers have following the news.

Will Giant Eagle stay the same?

Artman said that Giant Eagle will keep its name, and "its commitment to serving its customers as it always has – with the same familiar supermarkets and pharmacies, high-quality products and services, and dedicated Team Members."

He added that Giant Eagle will continue to run their Giant Eagle Supermarket, Giant Eagle Pharmacy, and Market District brands as a division of Kroger.

What will happen to Giant Eagle’s myPerks loyalty program?

Artman said Kroger plans to keep Giant Eagle’s myPerks loyalty program “while exploring additional opportunities to expand its reach.”

Will Giant Eagle remain in Pittsburgh?

Giant Eagle headquarters is expected to remain in Cranberry Township and operate under the same leadership, according to Artman.

The release from Kroger stated that Kroger and Giant Eagle expect to make “limited Giant Eagle store divestitures” to complete the transaction. It’s unknown how many stores will be sold off.

The transaction is expected to close in 2027.

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