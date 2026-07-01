State trooper hit, killed by commercial vehicle along interstate in Eastern Pennsylvania

CASS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper was hit and killed by a commercial vehicle along a highway in Schuylkill County.

State police said the trooper was conducting a commercial vehicle safety inspection on Wednesday morning along I-81 in Cass Township.

While inspecting the vehicle, state police said the trooper was hit by another passing commercial vehicle. After hitting the trooper, the same vehicle struck the vehicle that was being inspected.

The vehicle that hit the trooper and the other commercial vehicle then caught fire. The driver was taken to a hospital.

The trooper, who has not yet been identified, died of his injuries.

I-81 remains closed while an investigation is underway.

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