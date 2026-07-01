Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A young man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were called to the 2200 block of Wilner Drive at 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, a Pittsburgh Public Information Officer said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10 p.m.

The initial stages of the investigation suggest shots were fired after an argument.

Police said a suspect ran away and a search is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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