Giant Eagle to be acquired by Kroger, deal valued at $1.65 billion

Kroger plans to buy Pittsburgh-based grocery chain Giant Eagle.

In a news release from Kroger, the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Giant Eagle for $1.65 billion, which includes 197 supermarkets and 11 standalone pharmacies across northern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

“Giant Eagle is a well-run, high-quality regional grocer with a strong reputation for fresh products, pharmacy, private label and customer loyalty,” said Greg Foran, Chief Executive Officer at Kroger. “We evaluated the opportunity carefully, and the strategic fit is clear. Giant Eagle expands our reach into attractive adjacent markets, allowing us to do what we do best: Run outstanding stores, deliver fresh foods and convenient meal solutions at affordable prices, and take care of our customers and associates every single day.”

Kroger said it plans to build on Giant Eagle’s long history of community engagement by bringing its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste impact plan to new communities.

“Today’s announcement marks an exciting next chapter for our Team Members, customers, vendors and community partners,” said Bill Artman, Chief Executive Officer at Giant Eagle. “Together with Kroger, we will be well-positioned to advance our strategy and deliver better quality and service, better everyday value, and a better shopping experience for our customers, while providing greater growth opportunities for our dedicated Team Members.”

It’s unknown right now if Giant Eagle stores will transition to Kroger stores or remain Giant Eagle.

The release stated that Kroger and Giant Eagle expect to make “limited Giant Eagle store divestitures” to complete the transaction. It’s unknown how many stores will be sold off.

The transaction is expected to close in 2027.

Last year, Giant Eagle sold its GetGo business to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

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