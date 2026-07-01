Kroger to buy Giant Eagle: History of both grocery stores in Pittsburgh dates back to 1918

PITTSBURGH — It was announced on Wednesday that Kroger plans to acquire the Pittsburgh-based grocery chain Giant Eagle for $1.65 billion.

This acquisition builds on a historical connection between the two companies in Pittsburgh that dates back to the early 20th century. Kroger previously acquired a grocery business from the families who later co-founded Giant Eagle.

The Goldstein, Porter and Chait families established a small grocery company named Eagle Grocery in 1918. The business expanded, eventually operating 125 stores.

In 1928, the Goldstein, Porter and Chait families sold Eagle Grocery to the Kroger Company. As part of this arrangement, the families agreed to not engage in the grocery business for three years. During this period, the Moravitz and Weizenbaum families built their own successful chain of grocery stores called OK Grocery.

The five families—Goldstein, Porter, Chait, Moravitz and Weizenbaum—combined their efforts in 1931 to form Giant Eagle. The first Giant Eagle supermarket opened five years later in 1936 on Brownsville Road.

Giant Eagle and OK Grocery continued to grow steadily throughout Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods during the Great Depression and World War II.

In 1968, Giant Eagle acquired the former Kroger warehouse located in Lawrenceville.

Following Tuesday’s announcement, it’s unknown right now if Giant Eagle stores will transition to Kroger stores or remain Giant Eagle.

The release stated that Kroger and Giant Eagle expect to make “limited Giant Eagle store divestitures” to complete the transaction. It’s unknown how many stores will be sold off.

The transaction is expected to close in 2027.

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