Butler County scores high among PA’s most paycheck-friendly places

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Butler County is No. 4 among the most paycheck-friendly places in Pennsylvania, according to a newly released analysis by SmartAsset.

It was the highest ranked among the 10 counties that make up the Pittsburgh metro. The list was led by Bucks County.

Neither county that is home to the state’s two largest cities fared well. Philadelphia County was last, or the least paycheck-friendly in the state, at No. 67. Allegheny County, the county where Pittsburgh is based, was No. 52.

