Man dies after being ejected from vehicle during crash into embankment in Butler County

CLEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after he was launched from his vehicle when he crashed into an embankment in Butler County.

A witness told Pennsylvania State Police they were driving northbound on Clearfield Road in Clearfield Township at around 2:28 p.m. on Sunday when they saw a vehicle partially traveling in their lane. That vehicle tried to get out of the way but the driver lost control and it exited the right side of the road, entered back onto it and then hit an embankment on the left side.

Troopers say the vehicle went airborne and rolled twice. The driver of the vehicle was ejected during the crash and died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Bradey Duncan, 21, of Butler.

