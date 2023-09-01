Butler County’s popular Penn’s Colony Festival canceled

A popular Butler County festival has been canceled this year due to a significant staff shortage.

Organizers of Penn’s Colony in Saxonburg announced Thursday that the festival would not take place during its originally scheduled dates of Sept. 16, 17, 23 and 24.

Festival Director Raymond Rush said in a release that customer service could have suffered due to the shortage.

“The grounds staff work to prepare the grounds for customer service and for its historic aesthetic quality; not to mention the office staff who administer and organize the artisans, period entertainers and battle reenactors,” he said.

Organizers plan to bring the festival — which features colonial re-enactors and artisans — back in 2024 for its 40th year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group