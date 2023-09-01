Pittsburgh police asking for public’s help to find missing 13-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl.

Jemauri Thompson was last seen in the Oakland around at around 8 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Thompson is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and should either be wearing a straight, shoulder length black with red wig or her natural short blonde and pink hair.

Police said Thompson was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and sandals with rhinestones.

Thompson is known to frequent the Aliquippa and West Aliquippa areas.

If you have information on Thompson’s whereabouts, please call 911 or (412) 323-7141.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group