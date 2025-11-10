Butler father charged with homicide in death of 2-month-old son

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler father has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of his infant son.

Pennsylvania State Police said on Saturday, around 2:41 p.m., Butler County 911 received a report of a 2-month-old not breathing in the 100 block of Spooner Drive in Butler Township.

Police said that the baby had apparent bruising on his head and torso area.

The infant was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A release from state police states that an autopsy performed on Sunday revealed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head

State police in Butler interviewed the baby’s father, Vincent Miceli, 32, and mother. Police determined that the infant was solely in Miceli’s care throughout the day on Saturday.

Miceli has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. He was arrested and taken to the Butler County Prison.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group