Butler felon barred from having guns pleads guilty to having AR-15, ammunition when arrested

A Butler man already barred from having guns has pleaded guilty to violating federal firearms law.

Thomas James Clark, 33, pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment charging him with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors say law enforcement apprehended Clark on Jan. 20, 2024, on an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from aggravated assault charges.

When approached, Clark allegedly dropped his belongings, which included an AR-15-style rifle with no serial number, a revolver and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

Clark had been convicted previously of methamphetamine production and criminal conspiracy in the Court of Common Pleas of Butler County, and he was not allowed to have guns or ammunition.

Clark is scheduled to be sentenced on May 13. He could face up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine of $250,000.

The case is part of the DOJ’s Project Safe Neighborhoods, aimed at reducing violent crime and gun violence.

©2026 Cox Media Group