Butler man charged with indecent assault, exposure after incident inside city’s public library

BUTLER, Pa. — A man has been arrested and charged after police Butler City police said he performed lewd acts on himself inside the Butler Area Public Library.

Timothy Davanzati faces several charges, including indecent assault, exposure, and harassment, after police said he exposed himself to a woman while performing lewd acts.

Channel 11 spoke with the victim over the phone, who described to us what happened less than a week ago.

“I never saw him before. He was creeping me out, I just tried to not pay him any mind. He came right up behind me, I felt him, he put one of his hands on me…it happened so fast, so quick,” the woman said. “I knew what he was doing, and I froze.”

Court documents said Davanzati called 911 and told dispatchers he was going to turn himself in. Butler City police say they were able to positively identify him once he came to the station, where he allegedly admitted to the sexual acts.

Community members were appalled with what they heard unfolded.

“I can’t believe it. We were here last week, and I’m shocked,” said Amber Crawford, who visits the library with her four-year-old son often.

“Women should feel safe walking around the area. They shouldn’t be worried that someone is going to do something,” said Jeff Brown of Natrona Heights.

This isn’t the first time Davanzati has faced these types of charges. Our partners at Butler Radio report that just last year, he followed people around a Butler Township Family Dollar store and exposed himself. He was arrested then and charged with indecent exposure and harassment.

Those we spoke with want justice to be served.

“There’s, in my opinion, very little accountability for things that you do these days. Things just are swept under the rug and are dismissed,” said David Bingham of Butler.

Channel 11 asked the Butler Area Public Library for a statement. The executive director said they have no comment at this time, since there is an active police investigation.

