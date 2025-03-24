Butler Memorial Hospital nurses picketing Monday for safer conditions in workplace

BUTLER, Pa. — Nurses at Butler Memorial Hospital will hold an informational picket on Monday as they call for safer working conditions.

The nurses union, the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Professionals, said Independence Health System is “failing to respect and protect their front line.”

Nurses are asking management to put additional safety measures in place to protect workers.

“Safety isn’t negotiable,” says Emergency Department nurse Cara Buckley RN. “It isn’t an option or a bargaining chip. Nursing is a team sport. If you hurt one of us, you hurt all of us and we stand united for each other and our patients in making Butler Memorial Hospital a safer place to work and to heal.”

This is one of the issues being addressed as nearly 500 nurses negotiate for a new contract for the first time since Excela Health and Butler Health System merged.

“We care for our patients when they’re at their most vulnerable, we worry about their safety – I shouldn’t have to worry about mine,” says Butler ICU nurse Shannon Herrington, RN, vice president of Pennsylvania Independent Nurses. “The hospital has proved in the past to be reactive, not proactive. I want them to be proactive about the safety of everyone at the hospital, patients and healthcare workers alike.”

The rally is taking place on East Brady Street outside the hospital with elected officials expecting to join at noon.

Independence Health System sent Channel 11 the following statement in response to the picketing:

“Independence Health System and the PASNAP union of registered nurses at Butler Memorial Hospital are negotiating the PASNAP union contract. We’ve listened closely to members’ concerns, especially regarding a priority, mutual challenge - workplace safety.

“The safety and security of our patients, staff and visitors are our highest priorities. We are deeply committed to maintaining an environment where everyone feels safe and valued and welcome input from PASNAP and all employees. While we do not disclose specific details about our advanced security protocols, we continuously monitor, review, and enhance our security measures, as well as foster a culture of preparedness and collaboration with our staff, on-site security, and local authorities. Our goal is that all our facilities remain secure and welcoming places for everyone who walks through our doors.

“Like so many hospitals throughout the country, BMH has been forced to grapple with safety and financial challenges in the post-Covid era and we have asked PASNAP to partner with us on these priorities as we write the next chapter in our turn-around story.

“A PASNAP representative has informed us that they intend to engage in informational picketing outside of BMH today, Monday, March 24. This demonstration is not a strike and will not disrupt employees, operations, or patient care. We respect our nurses’ right to voice their concerns, and we remain committed to ongoing dialogue to ensure the best outcomes for our employees, patients, and community.

“We are working cooperatively and respectfully to find solutions to our shared problems are committed to reaching a fair and equitable agreement with PASNAP. To suggest otherwise simply is not the case. We and look forward to continued discussions.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group