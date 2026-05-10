Pleasant weather for Mother’s Day

PITTSBURGH — Happy Mother’s Day to all our great moms out there!

We’ll enjoy mostly dry weather today, though some light, scattered showers are expected between 9 a.m. and noon. Beyond that, skies should clear this afternoon, offering a pleasant, seasonably cool end to the weekend.

It will turn chilly tonight with area-wide lows expected to dip into the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s on Monday, but we’ll rebound a bit more on Tuesday after a frosty start.

Wednesday still looks like the most unsettled day this week, with morning rain followed by afternoon showers and possible storms if there’s enough instability present.

This chilly pattern will hang on much of the week, but we’ll start to turn a corner next weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Great Lakes. Look for high temperatures to approach 80 degrees by Saturday!

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