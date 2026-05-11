Possible federal gas tax suspension would have minimal impact on prices in Pennsylvania

NEW STANTON, Pa. — Western Pennsylvania drivers already pay some of the highest fuel taxes in the country.

Even with the recent announcement from President Donald Trump endorsing a suspension of the federal gas tax, drivers may get only minor relief.

“It would probably help a little bit, but it’s still up there,” Bill Jarmer said.

That is the reaction from drivers when filling up at the pump.

“It’s getting pretty ridiculous. As a matter of fact, we are taking two vehicles to the other side of the state this weekend so it’s going to be quite a task to keep these vehicles fueled up,” Jeremiah Williams said.

President Trump announced he would be backing a temporary suspension of the federal gas tax as Americans continue to feel the impacts of the conflict in Iran.

A suspension of the federal tax would subtract about 18 cents per gallon at the pump, but Congress still needs to approve the suspension before drivers would see the savings.

One driver tells Channel 11 they have no other choice but to drive.

“You gotta do it. I mean, you ain’t got a choice,” Jarmer said. “They don’t leave you a choice.”

In Pennsylvania, the state gas tax is currently about 57 cents per gallon, making it the third-highest in the nation. When combined with the federal tax, Pennsylvanians pay an extra 76 cents per gallon in taxes every time they fuel up.

Drivers like Williams said they feel the impacts every day.

“My wife has a longer commute than me so I see it in her travels more than myself,” Williams said.

According to AAA, gas prices jumped 50 cents in the last two weeks nationally. If you take a look at the map in Pennsylvania, the average sits at $4.67, but as you get closer to Western Pennsylvania, that price rises even more.

“We definitely need some help somewhere along the line,” Jarmer said.

The federal and state gas taxes help fund infrastructure projects like bridge replacement and road repairs.

Channel 11 reported in March that legislation has been proposed at the state level to suspend the gas tax, but it is unclear when that could be passed.

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