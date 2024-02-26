Butler plant acid leak sends at least 1 person to hospital

At least one person was taken to an area hospital after a reported acid leak at a Butler County plant.

A 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 they received a call from Penreco, at 138 Petrolia Street in Karns City, at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Penreco is a producer of specialty hydrocarbon products, including white mineral oils and petrolatums, that are used in lotions, makeup and wound care products.

The dispatcher said one person was taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not known.

The plant handled the incident themselves and it was under control by midnight, the official said.

We’ve reached out to Penreco for more information.

