Butler police investigating after reports of EBT cards compromised

BUTLER, Pa. — Butler City Police are investigating several fraud reports after residents’ Electronic Benefit Transfer cards were compromised.

Authorities stated that unauthorized charges appearing on the accounts have been linked to the East side of the state.

The reports involve residents who still have their physical cards in their possession. All complainants told police they recently used their cards at the Dollar General on Main Street in Butler, where officials suspect a skimmer may have been in use.

Butler City Police contacted the Dollar General to investigate the possibility of a skimming device. Store employees checked the equipment but did not find any skimmers. Police noted that while no devices were located during the search, it does not definitively rule out the location as the point of compromise.

Authorities are asking anyone who made a purchase at the Main Street Dollar General within the last 48 hours to monitor their financial records. This includes bank, credit and debit card accounts along with EBT cards to ensure no unauthorized transactions have occurred. Residents who discover losses should report them to the Butler City Police.

Individuals with compromised accounts should also contact their banks or card companies to place an alert on their accounts. Police reported that the financial losses identified so far have been minimal.

EBT card holders are encouraged to contact the local welfare office for assistance with fraud reports. The welfare office stated that the official mobile application allows users to lock their cards to prevent out-of-state purchases and general transactions. Officials recommend that residents keep their cards locked through the app whenever they are not currently using them.

