Bystander hurt when ‘multiple people’ open fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood overnight, police say

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say a bystander was hurt when several people opened fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood overnight.

Police say several ShotSpotter alerts came in around 2:10 a.m., with a total of 25 shots fired around Chauncey Drive and Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. Detectives monitoring cameras also reportedly saw multiple people shooting at each other.

Responding officers found two scenes, including seeing a man being helped into a car by a woman. Police tried to assist but say the driver sped off. They were able to speak to the man, who was shot in the leg, at the hospital.

The victim told police he was walking on Bedford when several people started shooting at each other. He said he was shot while trying to run away.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

