California man convicted of murder in stabbing death of University of Pennsylvania student

A California man was convicted of murder with a hate crime enhancement for the 2018 stabbing of a University of Pennsylvania student.

Samuel Woodward, 26, was found guilty of first-degree murder plus the enhancement for killing Blaze Bernstein, a gay, Jewish college sophomore, the Associated Press reports.

Bernstein was home visiting family when he went missing. His body was found a week later in a shallow grave at a nearby park.

Whether Woodward killed Bernstein was not a question during the trial, but why. Prosecutor Jennifer Walker emphasized Woodward’s affiliation with a violent, anti-gay, neo-Nazi extremist group, the AP reports.

Woodward’s attorney claimed his client did not plan to kill Bernstein and did not hate anyone. He plans to appeal.

