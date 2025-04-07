11 Investigates: New independent poll shows O’Connor leads Gainey in Democratic mayoral primary

PITTSBURGH — With six weeks until the May Democratic mayoral primary election, what appears to be the first independent poll on the Democratic mayoral primary is out — and it shows a big advantage for the challenger in the race.

11 Investigates Rick Earle obtained the new poll and spoke with both campaigns.

AARP conducted the poll last month. They surveyed 805 voters, 50 and older, who live in Pittsburgh. According to the survey, challenger Corey O’Connor leads incumbent Mayor Ed Gainey, 58% to 24% in the Democratic primary for mayor.

Voters were also asked about the most important issues in the campaign. Neighborhood safety, accessible infrastructure, services for aging adults and affordable housing top the list.

Earle received statements from both campaigns about this latest poll that was conducted over the phone and online between March 12 and March 19.

“While we haven’t had the opportunity to review the AARP poll in full, our focus remains the same — working every single day to earn the trust and support of Pittsburghers in every neighborhood. Voters deserve leadership that shows up, listens, and delivers results. That’s exactly what I’m committed to doing in this campaign and as the next Mayor of Pittsburgh,” Corey O’Connor said in an emailed statement to 11 Investigates.

“Mayor Gainey has spent the past month protecting seniors against the Trump administration’s attempt to shut down Pittsburgh’s social security offices and against out-of-town developers pricing them out of their homes. While the Mayor continues working to earn the votes of Pittsburgh seniors, this month-old survey only reflects a small subset of voters who will turn out on election day. Our campaign remains laser focused on mobilizing our multi-racial, multi-generational coalition to stop MAGA donors, real estate tycoons, and CEOs from buying Pittsburgh’s Mayor’s office like Elon Musk bought the White House for Trump,” said a Gainey campaign spokesperson in an email to 11 Investigates.

This poll is significant because older voters typically turn out at a higher rate. In the mayoral primary four years ago, 57% of voters were over the age of 50.

