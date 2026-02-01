Calls to AAA skyrocketed amid major winter storm in Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — AAA says they’ve been swamped with service calls in the last week.

An official said AAA East Central emergency roadside assistance has fielded more than 37,000 requests between Jan. 24 and Jan. 29, which is about 80% higher than is typical for winter.

“Our call centers have been extremely busy this week, and there’s no sign of things slowing down,” said Jim Garrity from AAA East Central. “We implore the public to take precautions in the face of continued bitter cold to avoid an unnecessary roadside breakdown.”

The top service requests have been for dead batteries, tows, extractions, tire issues and lockouts.

AAA research found 46% of all crashes involving bad weather take place during the colder months.

During service calls, AAA prioritizes member safety, meaning that dangerous situations take precedent.

