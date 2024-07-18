Calls for President Biden to drop out are growing among Democratic voters

WASHINGTON — President Biden is still in the race for the White House.

The President insists he’s not backing out and he’s the best candidate to beat former President Donald Trump.

But a new AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll reveals nearly two-thirds of Democrats say President Biden should drop out and allow his party to choose another nominee.

“We appreciate what you’ve done, but we want someone who’s got a fighting chance against Trump and we don’t think you’re it,” said Alex Lintz, voter.

Alex Lintz is a member of the organization known as “Pass the Torch”. It’s a newly forced network of Democratic voters, organizers and activists who want President Biden to step aside.

On Saturday, July 20, “Pass the Torch” will host a rally outside of the White House to send that message directly to him.

“We can demonstrate to him, and his aides, and his family that the American public cares, this is not an elite issue, it’s not a party issue, it is a public issue,” said Lintz.

The same AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows Black Democrats are some of President Biden’s strongest supporters. It finds half of Black Democratic voters believe he should continue running.

“Whoever the Democrats put in that’s who I’m going to go for,” said Tawana Blake, voter.

Blake said she isn’t thrilled with either party right now and she’s primarily voting against former President Trump this November.

“I’m going to stick with Biden but if they put someone else in like [Vice President] Kamala [Harris]. I like Kamala,” she said.

A message that some Democratic leaders are echoing as well.

“If people have concerns about President Biden, let me remind them we have a Plan B and her name is Kamala Harris,” said Rep. Shontel Brown, D – Ohio.

The AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey also shows there are growing concerns among voters about President Biden’s mental capability to serve as an effective president.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group