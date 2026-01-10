Cam Heyward encourages cohesiveness, identity for Steelers’ success in playoffs

PITTSBURGH — Wild Card weekend begins tomorrow and it ends Monday night with the Steelers taking on the Houston Texans.

The team was back in the South Side on Friday, preparing for that game.

They’re looking to end a six-game losing streak in playoff football.

These last few weeks in the locker room, there’s been a lot of talk among players and coaches about being a group of outcasts.

Some key contributors with the Steelers this year are on short contracts and came to Pittsburgh this past offseason looking for another chance in their careers.

The group is really embracing that idientity heading into the post-season.

Ahead of last week’s game against Baltimore, multiple players said Cam Heyward gave a passionate speech about playing for each other.

Heyward said this is a tight-knit group that continues to do that.

“We’re a group that has backs against the wall, we like our chances because we’re all together. We thrive off of people either counting us out, not believing in us and us trying to play our best ball,” said Cam Heyward.

It will take an entire team effort for the Steelers to beat the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Monday night.

Cam Heyward says he believes in the team’s cohesiveness.

“We have a really tight-knit group. There are a lot of things that guys do incorporate everybody, and I’m really appreciative of that. That speaks to the leadership around this group, it speaks to the buy-in from everybody and I’m just thankful for that,” Heyward said.

