Cam Heyward named to PFWA All-AFC team for second straight season

PITTSBURGH — Cam Heyward is continuing to add to his postseason accolades.

The veteran defensive tackle was named to the 2025 Pro Football Writers of America All-AFC team on Monday.

This is the second straight season Heyward has been named to the team.

“That just shows his resiliency and his want-to and will to come out here and work at his age,” said fellow defensive tackle Keeanu Benton. “I think he’s still got some more in the tank. He’s a heck of a player.

Heyward and Jeffery Simmons are taking home the award for the AFC.

He was the only Pittsburgh Steeler named to the list

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group