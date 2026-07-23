Cambria County officer accused of ‘inappropriate and unlawful’ contact with woman while on duty

CAMBRIA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have launched an investigation into alleged conduct by a Cambria County police officer.

PSP says Walter Joseph Maul Jr., 36, has been charged with official oppression, false imprisonment, harassment and disorderly conduct.

The investigation began at the request of the Cambria Township Police Department.

While on duty for the department, Maul allegedly visited an adult woman at her apartment in Ebensburg May 16.

State police claim Maul removed his body camera and left it in his patrol vehicle before entering the apartment, with the woman’s permission.

There he allegedly had “inappropriate and unlawful contact” with the woman, including handcuffing her.

He and the woman had reportedly exchanged messages earlier in the day.

Maul was later interviewed, and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office approved charges against him.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports that Cambria Township Police confirmed Maul has been placed on administrative leave.

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