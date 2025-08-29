Canada goose hunting season to begin at Laurel Hill State Park, addressing population boom

SOMERSET, Pa. — Canada goose hunting season begins soon at Laurel Hill State Park, helping to address the animal’s population boom.

The season starts Tuesday at Laurel Hill Lake, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources officials say. The hunting area will be marked with signs indicating that Canada goose hunting is permitted, and all Game Commission rules and regulations will apply.

Non-migratory Canada Goose populations have seen a big increase in recent years, leading to crop damage and nuisance problems in residential neighborhoods, officials say.

Park visitors have complained about goose excrement on state park beaches and other facilities. Water quality has also been negatively impacted, officials say.

Resident Canada geese are suspected of causing high fecal coliform counts at some Pennsylvania state park beaches. Those high counts cause swimming restrictions during peak use periods.

To learn more about Canada goose hunting, you can call the Laurel Hill State Park office at (814) 445-7725 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

