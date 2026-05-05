City councilmember, Pittsburgh Police launch new strategy to fight against illegal racing

PITTSBURGH — A city councilwoman is unveiling a new strategy to fight back against reckless racing and burnouts in Pittsburgh.

It’s a QR code that sends residents’ concerns directly to the police.

“I think they’re frustrated, and they feel like their voices aren’t being heard as much as they’d like,” Kim Salinetro said.

Neighbors are frustrated about people of all ages doing burnouts and drag racing right outside of their homes, sometimes all night!

“It’s a little bit distracting for the residents who have to live on Grandview,” Mount Washington resident Lincoln Kosyla said. “You have proper signage posted up here that tells you past a certain hour, no loud noise or inconveniences in that sort of way.”

City councilwoman Kim Salinetro says it’s also happening on the side streets. All of the complaints from neighbors led her office to work with the Pittsburgh police to come up with a new QR code that connects neighbors, anonymously and directly, with Zone Three Police.

Pittsburgh police tell Channel 11 that since Friday, they’ve received about a dozen submissions that officers are following up on.

Police say they have also used this portal successfully in the past, when there is an uptick in certain kinds of crime or for big events like the Fourth of July or Saint Patrick’s Day.

Salinetro says she wants neighbors to know their concerns are being heard and addressed.

“I want them to feel comfortable reporting and I want them to know this is a broader or a small portion of a broader strategy for the neighborhood,” Salinetro said.

City councilwoman, Pittsburgh Police launch new strategy to fight against illegal racing A city councilwoman is unveiling a new strategy to fight back against reckless racing and burnouts in Pittsburgh.

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