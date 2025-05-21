Candidates vying for Pittsburgh Public Schools board seat separated by 1 vote

PITTSBURGH — A single vote separates two candidates in the District 9 school board race, and it could be weeks before a clear winner is officially announced.

Why is this race important? People tell us it could determine how Pittsburgh Public Schools moves forward with consolidation, including which schools will close and when.

“For it to be so split and so close it means that you know people are really paying attention and people are unhappy,” Devon Taliaferro said.

Taliaferro is a current Pittsburgh Public School board member in her second term. She represents District 2 and is the only board member who endorsed candidate Allie Petonic, who took on incumbent school board president Gene Walker.

The race has not been called, and right now, with 38 of 39 precincts reporting, Petonic has a one-point lead over Walker.

Some are calling this race a referendum on the current handling of the district’s consolidation plan to close 10 schools.

“The biggest is I think that action needs to happen sooner rather than later and all I’ve heard from my opponent is that they want to stop the process and talk to the community more and drag this out longer,” Walker said.

Walker has been the most outspoken advocate for school closures.

Petonic could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, but Taliaferro says Petonic, a union worker, shares her belief that community input is more important than a speedy process.

“We are making tough decisions on behalf of the residents so we have to bring them along with us, and I feel like what I’ve heard Allie share…they want to see someone who genuinely cares about the voice of the community," she said.

Allegheny County elections officials say they’ll have unofficial results to share from the remaining precinct on Friday. From there, they will confirm and tally all provisional ballots. After that is complete, either candidate can choose to request a recount, which would have to be filed with the Court of Common Pleas.

Taliaferro says no matter who is on the board alongside her, the decisions won’t be taken lightly.

“I think the decisions that we have to make over the next couple months are not easy decisions for anyone to make to pick or choose what school buildings we have to close,” she said.

