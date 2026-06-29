Driver loses control, jumps out before dump truck crashes into wall in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A driver of a dump truck lost control of the vehicle and jumped out before it crashed into a wall in Pittsburgh’s West End.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Woodville Avenue and Minnotte Square shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Public Safety officials said preliminary information indicates that a private dump truck driver was coming down Shaler Street when he lost control. The driver self-ejected before the truck crashed into the wall at the bottom.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

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