Canonburg’s annual holiday event draws thousands of visitors

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A local borough is bringing back “old-fashioned Christmas.”

It’s the seventh year Canonsburg has held the event. It began as a community tree lighting and has since grown into a holiday spectacle that draws thousands of visitors.

“It takes over 200 volunteers to pull this together. We have people from all walks of life — I have elves here dancing around, we have all the characters, everyone’s done a great job to pull it together for us — we’re just thrilled with the attendance, and everyone just had a great time here tonight,” organizer Gloria Dunkle said.

Despite the chilly weather, Dunkle estimates up to 20,000 people came out to enjoy the festivities.

On top of the main event — the tree lighting ceremony — Canonsburg’s Old Fashioned Christmas featured a holiday market, kids games, food trucks, photos with Santa, stories with Mrs. Claus and visits from the Grinch. The event wrapped up with a holiday drone light show.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group