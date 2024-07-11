Local

Car barrels through new Edgewood coffee shop, halting plans to open

By Cara Sapida, WPXI-TV

EDGEWOOD, Pa. — A brand new coffee shop was set to open in Edgewood in a few weeks. But those plans are now put on pause.

PHOTOS: Car barrels through new Edgewood coffee shop, halting plans to open

Spigolo Coffee is boarded up, with bricks still crumbling, after a car barreled through the building.

