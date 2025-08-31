Car crashes into Dollar Tree at Shaler Township shopping center

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crashed into the Dollar Tree at a Shaler Township shopping center Saturday evening.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Mt. Royal Boulevard at 9:21 p.m.

Channel 11 crews arrived at the Mt. Royal Shopping Center to see the storefront’s glass shattered, shelves knocked and counters over and exposed brick.

A black SUV with front-end damage was being towed from the scene.

First responders on scene say two people were inside the store at the time.

A clerk sustained minor injuries.

The driver was also OK, and was given a field sobriety test. Officials say there was no evidence of intoxication, and the incident is being viewed as purely accidental.

The car stopped between 15 and 20 feet inside the store, officials say.

