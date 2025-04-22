Car crashes into front of Porsche dealership in Pittsburgh; 2 taken to hospital

PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into the front of the Porsche dealership in Pittsburgh’s North Oakland neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Our crew at the scene could see damage to the front glass door and part of the building on Baum Boulevard.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirm that two people were taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates when we get them.

