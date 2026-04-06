Person dies after being shot multiple times overnight in Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A person is dead after an overnight shooting in Beaver Falls.

A Beaver County 911 supervisor says first responders were called to the 3100 block of Eighth Avenue at 9:20 p.m.

Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible tells Channel 11 that a person was flown to a hospital after being shot multiple times.

The person, who has not been identified, ultimately died from their injuries.

Bible says police do not have a suspect in custody, but they are following up on several leads.

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