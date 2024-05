A car crashed into a martial arts studio in Pine Township on Monday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at Rothrock’s Kung Fu & Tai Chi on Perry Highway.

Officials told Channel 11 no one was hurt.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group