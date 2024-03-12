Car crashes into pole in Monroeville; driver fled, police say

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A car crashed into a telephone pole in Monroeville early Tuesday morning.

It happened along Monroeville Road near Poplar Street at around 4 a.m. Video from a Channel 11 photographer shows a parked car was also damaged.

Officials tell Channel 11 the driver fled.

There were reported power outages in the area, but electricity has since been restored, according to Duquesne Light. The broken pole will need to be replaced.

