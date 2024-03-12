Police actively searching for 10-year-old boy in Bridgeville area

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — Police are actively searching for a 10-year-old boy in the Bridgeville area.

A South Fayette Township police officer confirmed they are looking in the area of a Sunoco gas station along Millers Run Road.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel is at the scene and working to learn more. Check back for updates on WPXI.com and 11 at 11.

Multiple departments are involved in the search.

The police chief told Channel 11 that the boy, who has a history of taking off, was at the gas station with his mother when he ran into the woods.

