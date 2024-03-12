Local

Police actively searching for 10-year-old boy in Bridgeville area

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Police actively searching for 10-year-old boy in Bridgeville area

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — Police are actively searching for a 10-year-old boy in the Bridgeville area.

A South Fayette Township police officer confirmed they are looking in the area of a Sunoco gas station along Millers Run Road.

Multiple departments are involved in the search.

The police chief told Channel 11 that the boy, who has a history of taking off, was at the gas station with his mother when he ran into the woods.

