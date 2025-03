WHITE OAK, Pa. — A minivan has crashed into the roof of a building in White Oak.

Emergency crews were called to Park Way between Senate Street and Congress Street around 5:30 a.m.

It’s unknown what led to the crash and if anyone is injured.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. A LIVE Look at the scene NOW on Channel 11 News through 7 a.m.

