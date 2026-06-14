Car cruise honors giving spirit of local man who died from cancer

BETHEL PARK — An annual car cruise in honor of a local man who succumbed to cancer was held in Bethel Park on Saturday.

The third annual cruise in honor of Gary Carmen was held at Highpoint Fitness.

Organizers said Gary was a big car guy, so they put the cruise together in his honor.

“Gary was such a great guy. Very missed by so many people. And this is just a great tribute to him,” Jim Gastgab said.

The event is also a nod to Gary’s giving spirit.

“He was just a give you his shirt off his back guy,” John Carberry said. “He was the nicest guy and cared about his family and helping people. And one thing I always say to Jim that always sticks out to me is the first time we did this, he sat at this table and said, ‘let’s do some good’.”

And that’s exactly what the cruise does; all the funds raised go to St Jude Children’s Hospital, which was Gary’s request.

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