Car drives into building in Overbrook; 1 person taken to hospital

PITTSBURGH — A person was taken to the hospital after a car drove into a building in Overbrook on Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Route 51 and Overbrook Boulevard at 6:50 p.m.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene saw damage to the exterior of the building. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The severity of the person’s injuries has not been released.

