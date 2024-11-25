Car goes over hill, into creek in Wilkins Township

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car went over a hill and into a creek in Wilkins Township early Monday morning.

The Wilkins Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 3 on Facebook said the crash happened in the 600 block of Brown Avenue.

Allegheny County dispatchers said no one was hurt in the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid the road as crews work to remove the car.

